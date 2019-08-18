Rainbow Six Siege is getting a battle pass

During the world premiere of Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Ember Rise, Ubisoft announced that the game would be receiving a battle pass. Ember Rise will bring a “mini battle pass” to give players a taste at what’s to come, with a fully-fledged pass being integrated into Y4S4.

This isn’t the first time Ubisoft has followed an industry-wide trend, as Rainbow Six Siege received cosmetic-only loot boxes in the form of Alpha Packs in 2017.

Phase one of the pass will have a one-week limited run of during Ember Rise, and will only consist of seven tiers that players can earn over the seven days. This pass, named “Call Me Harry” will be completely free for all players. The system will only include cosmetic items, which is what Siege’s micro transaction system first brought to the table back in 2015 and has remained true to ever since.

Image via Ubisoft

After Ember Rise ends and transitions into the fourth and final season of Year 4, players will be introduced to a fully-fledged battle pass which will include both paid and free tiers.

Unlike other titles which include the feature, such as Fortnite, Rainbow Six Siege’s battle pass will only require the player to complete matches to gain tier points.

It will be interesting to see how Siege fans will react to the game adding yet another form of micro transaction, with players already having the option of buying a season pass, alpha packs, elite skin sets, and in-game currency.