Rainbow 6’s M.U.T.E. Protocol event lets players teleport using their gadgets

Rainbow Six Siege is getting a dose of sci-fi. The M.U.T.E Protocol event started its two-week stint on the servers today with a new limited-time mode that lets players use their gadgets to teleport—all set in a technologic, neo-’80s backdrop and a new version of Tower.

The M.U.T.E. Protocol game mode is a modified, high-tech version of Secure Area with two objectives and a special twist: operators can use their gadgets to teleport. Attackers can alternate between operator and drone forms, letting them use their drone to teleport around the map. Defenders can travel around the area with their stationary bulletproof cameras. Some operators will be locked, though, due to interactions with cameras and drones.

It’s robot against robot in this all-new in-game limited-time event! Can you secure victory in M.U.T.E. Tower?



Play the M.U.T.E. Protocol limited-time in-game event August 4 – August 17. pic.twitter.com/L8L2jRnXQr — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) August 4, 2020

The mode can provide some light-hearted, if not over-the-top, fun to Siege. Attackers’ drones give individual players extra mobility to traverse the map, but defenders have access to all bulletproof cameras placed by the team. The addition of a second objective also forces both teams to scatter and make use of their enhanced mobility tools.

But the limited-time mode isn’t the only novelty with the M.U.T.E. Protocol. The event also added a limited-time, sci-fi cosmetic collection, with customizations for Jackal, Lion, Ying, Kapkan, Mira, Mute, Oryx, and Vigil. Some of the visuals appear to be inspired by pop culture. Oryx’s headgear resembles the 1999 movie The Iron Giant and Jackal appears to take after the beloved robot Alpha in Power Rangers Mighty Morphin’.

The collection features a total of 26 items obtained through event packs or purchased with R6 Credits or Renown. Players can acquire all customization options for eligible operators through bundles at 1,680 R6 Credits each. But there’s also a way to experience the new cosmetics for free during the event. While in the M.U.T.E protocol game mode, characters with new cosmetics will have their new appearance automatically equipped in the loadout.

The event also brings two Ubisoft Club challenges. Getting the first victory in the new game mode will grant an event pack, while securing 20 kills will award players with the Trigger Tracker charm.

Players have until Aug. 17 to participate in the M.U.T.E. Protocol. Like its most recent predecessor, the Grand Larceny, the event will remain live for two weeks.