R6 pro issued year-long ban for impeding investigation into alleged cheating

Maurice “Aceez” Erkelenz, a German Rainbow Six: Siege player for Wylde, has been banned for over a year for impeding a BLAST investigation into alleged cheating.

The ban runs through the end of the 2024 season, which concludes after the Six Invitational 2025. Per tradition, the Six Invitational is held every February.

EUROPE LEAGUE – COMPETITIVE RULING pic.twitter.com/PzzowUjxfX — Rainbow Six Esports Europe (@R6esportsEU) October 25, 2023

It’s worth noting that the ban is for stifling an investigation into allegations of cheating, not cheating itself. However, many prominent members of the Rainbow Six: Siege competitive community seem convinced that Aceez is guilty on both charges.

To every pros/people acting surprised , your eyes are full of shit https://t.co/ULSWmZqZIl — Kaktus (@Kaktus_R6) October 25, 2023

Ah bon ? Oh, quelle surprise, oh la la la la la la. Je n'en reviens pas. Rah si on me l'avait dis plus tôt, je n'y aurais pas cru du tout. Oh la la la la. Oh mince alors. https://t.co/0XQKMqGh16 — Arnaud "BiOs" Billaudel 🇲🇫🇺🇦 (@BiOs_iB) October 25, 2023

Aceez has been removed from Wylde’s roster and has deleted his X account.

This is far from the first time Aceez has landed in hot water. In 2020, when Aceez played for Rogue, he was banned for three games for sharing insider information with an outside source, an action close to matchfixing. At the time, the report from Ubisoft acknowledged that Aceez didn’t respond seriously to any game outcome inquiry he receives by direct message. There was no conclusion that Aceez fixed the match, but rather was likely punished for a lack of professionalism and maturity.

The cheating charge is much steeper. Even if cheating is never proven, the European scene seems to be extremely skeptical of Aceez, and isn’t shocked at all that he was investigated. It’s one thing to be banned for a certain amount of time, it’s another to not be able to find a team after your ban is up.

As it stands, this is probably the last we’ve seen of Aceez at the professional level of Rainbow Six: Siege. No serious team is going to be willing to take a chance on an alleged cheater, and there’s a pattern of immature and rule-breaking behavior to contend with. You can shoot as straight as you want with outside software help or not, but not being a serious professional will always be a non-starter.

