QrTz named Mirage’s fifth for NAL Stage 2

Alexandre “QrTz” Moranta has officially joined the starting five of Mirage’s Rainbow Six Siege team, the organization announced today. But a visa scare in the Mirage camp initially delayed the announcement, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told Dot Esports.

The American government reached out to Mirage looking for “more information” about the visa, which led to a prolonged no-announcement period, according to multiple sources. QrTz’s visa has now been approved, though, and he’ll play with Mirage in Stage Two.

🇨🇦 About damn time 🇨🇦



PLEASE, give your warmest welcome for the return of the one and only



🦉 @quartz_r6 #notanillusion

Visa scares have become par for the course when it comes to non-U.S. players in the NAL. Mirage ended up technically using a “six-man” roster for the entirety of Stage One due to the struggle of obtaining a visa for QrTz. In addition to Mirage’s woes, TSM will be using their coach, Owen “Pojoman” Mitura, during this stage due to visa issues with Emilio “Geometrics” Leynez Cuevas.

QrTz was an integral part of Mirage’s 2020 Canadian Division run and helped the team capture a first-place finish in the CAD’s 2020 Stage One and Two. He was signed by Mirage for the first stage of the 2021 season but hasn’t been able to take the stage due to the visa-obtaining process, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAL Stage Two will begin on June 14.