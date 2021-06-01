TSM to play with Pojoman while Geo sorts out visa issue

Geo might be able to make it back in time to play but it's "unlikely."

TSM will enter the second stage of the NAL season with Owen “Pojoman” Mitura in a playing role in place of Emilio “Geometrics” Leynez Cuevas, a TSM spokesperson confirmed to Dot Esports.

The information was initially shared by Matthew “Achieved” Solomon in a Six Invitational vlog, but Rainbow Six Siege fans and media members were left with questions following the lack of an announcement from TSM’s social media accounts.

“It is possible [Geo] may make it back in time to play, but it appears unlikely,” the spokesperson said. “As you can imagine, we are a little in the dark about how long the process will actually take and how smooth it is to execute, but thankfully we have a great asset in Pojoman who will be able to step up and fill Geo’s position while he is out.”

TSM finished in fourth place at the Six Invitational 2021, the highest placement of a non-LATAM team in the tournament. TSM also came in third at the Six Invitational 2020 and won the U.S. Finals in December. They’re widely considered to be one of the best Rainbow Six Siege teams in the world.

Pojoman is a longtime player who became a coach after the 2020 iteration of SI. He was replaced by Brady “Chala” Davenport when the tournament concluded. Geo has been with TSM since 2019 and has been a mainstay in the competitive R6 scene since he switched to PC from the Xbox One following the shut down of the Xbox iteration of ESL Pro League.