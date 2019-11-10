Operation Shifting Tides provides alternatives for frequently banned operators

Ubisoft gave fans a taste of what they can expect with Rainbow Six Siege’s upcoming Operation Shifting Tides.

The official reveal confirms much of the information outlined in last week’s leaks. The Indian attacker, Kali, has access to the CSRX 300 bolt-action rifle that will be a heavy-hitter if players can sink their shots. Kali is meant to serve as an alternative to Thatcher, according to the devs. She was also designed to support the team from afar and to be a poor entry fragger. Kali has access to the Explosive Lance, which will serve as another method of getting rid of entry denial gadgets should Thatcher be banned out.

ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter Gamechanger? Yes / No https://t.co/mb5qoN7x9H

The Kenyan defender, Wamai, is confirmed to be somewhat of an alternative defender to Jager. Wamai’s Mag-Net gadget differs from Jager’s Magpies in several ways. The Mag-Net systems have a massive area of effect and are single-use devices. Mag-Nets function by pulling grenades via a high-powered magnet before allowing the grenade to detonate.

Both of the new operators will be using primarily recycled loadouts aside from Kali’s CSRX 300 rifle.

ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter That Wamai’s gadget looks sick! 😲😲 https://t.co/YarISXMKoc

Developers also revealed the Theme Park rework, which looks to be a massive improvement over its poorly lit predecessor. The rework completely drops the old theme park look. Instead, the developers have chosen to take the map in a new direction with a Chinese Castle theme.

ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter Welcome to the Chinese Castle! https://t.co/dfOmOAqoSk

The brightened interiors and new decor aren’t the only overhauls the map has undergone. Theme Park was often said to be too large of a map and players found discomfort when navigating through the second floor of the map due to the train area. Now, the train area has been completely removed, which shrinks the map a considerable amount. This coming season looks promising and fans won’t have to wait long to test out all of the new additions to Siege.

Operation Shifting Tides will hit the Test Servers on Nov. 11 and will likely see a three week run before it’s ready to be rolled out.