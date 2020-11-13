NA November Mini-Major stream temporarily postponed due to Ubisoft Montreal situation

The stream is back up now.

The Rainbow Six Siege North American November “Mini-Major” stream was temporarily postponed today due to the developing situation at Ubisoft Montreal.

Ubisoft is working with local law enforcement, according to a message on the Rainbow Six Twitch channel.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/rainbow6

When the stream went down, Spacestation Gaming was leading DarkZero Esports in the second map of the series. DarkZero won the first map, 8-6.

The stream has gone back up now, though, since the situation has reportedly been resolved.

No threat has been identified for now. We are currently evacuating the building. #SPVM https://t.co/7g7eHU2B1T — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

Quebec news network TVA nouvelles reported earlier today that there was a possible hostage situation at the Ubisoft Montreal offices. Montreal police didn’t confirm that, however. They’re now evacuating the building and said “no threat has been identified for now.”

Update Nov. 13 3:25pm CT: The stream is back up after new information came to light. Off-stream, Spacestation secured the second map and the series has moved to a third map. Oxygen and TSM will play after.