Luminosity enters R6 Pro League with ‘92 Dream Team signing

Luminosity Gaming has acquired Rainbow Six Pro League newcomer ‘92 Dream Team, which marks Luminosity’s first venture into Rainbow Six esports.

The roster pickup comes just before matchday three for the North American division. ‘92 Dream Team is currently at the top of the NA division standings and doesn’t look to be going anywhere anytime soon. After a last-minute roster move that saw Adam “Drip” Kolodkin dropped from the roster, the outlook for the team was uncertain heading into season 10.

Luminosity Gaming on Twitter 🔊THE DREAM IS REAL! LG enters Rainbow Six Siege by signing 92 Dream Team! @RexenR6 @PiXeLR6 @awildDoodle @Tomas_R6 @Hyena143 @ViiRuS 🗞 Read: https://t.co/XFfspT4mta #LGLOYAL @ESLRainbowSix @Rainbow6Game @R6esports https://t.co/N8zHGpFnwn

‘92 Dream Team has done a solid job of shutting doubters up and shaking up the scene with non-traditional gameplay, though. The roster actually looks strong with the addition of Muteeb “PiXeL” Chaudary,

Luminosity Gaming has teams in several competitive scenes, including CS:GO and Fortnite, so the move into another growing esport scene makes sense. As Rainbow Six esports continues to grow, fans will likely see more established organizations attempt to enter the fold.

“92 Dream Team are an amazing group of young men who have been able to achieve unlikely levels of success while previously juggling day jobs with a lack of resources,” Luminosity president Steve Maida said in the organization’s official post. “We’re excited to watch them soar under the Luminosity banner with the level of support they’ve earned.”

Fans can catch the Luminosity roster in action during tonight, June 24 during North America’s matchday three. The official broadcast can be accessed here.