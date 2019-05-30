Korey replaces UUNO on LeStream Esport’s R6 roster

LeStream Esport has found its fifth player in Lukas “korey” Zwingmann. The transfer follows the disbanding of Natus Vincere’s former Rainbow Six Siege Pro League roster.



Aleksi “UUNO” Työppönen departed LeStream to join G2 Esports’ roster earlier this week—leaving a fifth slot open on the French-founded team’s roster. UUNO was one of LeStream’s best players, especially when it came to fragging potential. Korey will definitely have some big shoes to fill in season 10 of Pro League, but being given a chance to compete alongside some of the top players from season nine should inspire the new addition to rise to the occasion.



LeStream Esport on Twitter 🔫 Here comes our 5th! Join us in giving a warm welcome to @koreyr6s who will complete our #R6 roster 🤜🏼🤛🏼

Korey’s former team, Na’Vi, was auto-relegated to Challenger League at the close of season nine. Following the Na’Vi roster disbandment earlier today, korey is the only player to have been transferred to another team. All other former Na’Vi players remain without a team at this time.



Teams are normally expected to disband or go through drastic roster changes after especially poor seasons, which Na’Vi definitely had in season nine of Pro League. Despite the team’s performance this past season, it’s never a joyful occasion to see a team disband, but at least korey has found a new home with season nine Pro League finalists, LeStream.

