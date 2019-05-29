Hyper moves to DarkZero following Rise Nation’s relegation

DarkZero Esports has added Paul “Hyper” Kontopanagiotis to the roster, an addition that comes just a day after the release of Sam Jarvis.



Many fans were disappointed to see Rise Nation fall to Soniqs during the North American relegation matches of Pro League season nine. Given that most teams go through some sort of transformation after being relegated from Pro League to Challenger League, it’s no surprise that Rise Nation is seeing a roster shake-up.



DarkZero Esports on Twitter Welcome @HyperR6S to DarkZero! Paul proved himself in Season 9 to be one of the world’s top fraggers and a valuable asset to any team. Look out for the debut performance of the new roster at the @AlliedEsports Minor in Las Vegas on June 7th! #GoingDark https://t.co/3TLaLH2QZl

Hyper had a strong season with Rise—boasting consistently high frags in season nine of Pro League, which makes him a worthwhile pick for DarkZero.



Post-season roster changes are a common occurrence in Pro League but there have been some major changes lately that make season 10 all the more interesting. With Hyper joining the DarkZero roster, Danila “Dan” Dontstov taking over for Artyom “Shockwave” Simakov just before the Milan Finals, and Joonas “jNSzki” Savolainen parting ways with G2 Esports, season 10 is set to be an exciting six months of play.



Hyper’s first appearance with DarkZero will be June 7 at the Allied Esports Vegas Minor. Tickets for the event are free but require a reservation. Fans looking to attend the minor can check in here.