Sam Jarvis departs DarkZero Esports ahead of season 10

After being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the R6 Pro League Milan Finals, DarkZero Esports has parted ways with veteran player Sam Jarvis. Neither Jarvis nor DZ revealed what their plans are for season 10 of Pro League.



Jarvis had been a mainstay on the DZ roster since the organization acquired SK Gaming’s roster in November. DZ finished second during season nine of the Pro League in the North American division, which earned them a spot in the Milan Finals. But the American team fell to European powerhouse Team Empire, although they put up a good fight.



DarkZeroGG on Twitter We are sad to announce @SamJarvisDZ is no longer with DarkZero. Sam is a consummate professional and a veteran player with an unrivaled work ethic. His impact on the team and org in the early days of DarkZero will endure for years to come. All the best Jar you will be missed.

Although it is unclear if the split was amicable, DarkZero had nothing but kind words to send off one of their most experienced players in a tweet earlier today, which commended Jarvis for his work ethic and professionalism.

It’s hard to imagine a seasoned pro like Jarvis slipping out of the scene, but this departure could mean the player could slide into a different role—much like DarkZero’s own Brandon “BC” Carr’s transition from player, to coach, to player again.

DZ’s roster change is not the only move made this week in the Pro League, with Joonas “jNSkzi” Savolainen departing G2 Esports. Season 10 is just around the corner so more information should be coming in the near future.