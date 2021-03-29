Here are the current standings in the BR6/LATAM League

LATAM’s premier Rainbow Six Siege competition, Brasileirão, (also known as BR6) is in full swing. Other LATAM areas are improving at a rapid rate, but no competition compares to BR6. Brazil has a tradition of excellence in FPS games, and Rainbow Six is no different.

The roster shuffle in between seasons was one of the wildest in LATAM history. Entire teams changed rosters, FaZe Clan bought out four members of the championship MiBR roster, MiBR snagged the Team oNe lineup, and Black Dragons took on the remnants of the shattered FaZe roster.

As is the case with all regular season play in 2021, teams earn three points for a win, two points for an overtime win, one point for an overtime loss, and no points for a regular loss.

Here are the current standings for the BR6 League.

BR6 Standings

Team Record RD Diff PTS FaZe Clan 4-0 +10 10 Team Liquid 2-1 +5 7 Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-2 +1 6 MiBR 2-2 -1 6 Black Dragons 2-1 +5 6 FURIA 2-1 +2 5 Team oNe 1-2 -1 4 W7M Gaming 1-1 -1 3 Santos e-Sports 0-3 -6 1 INTZ 0-3 -14 0

