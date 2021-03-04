FaZe Clan drops majority of R6 roster, picks up four-fifths of MIBR

The massive LATAM Rainbow Six Siege roster shuffle that’s been rumored for weeks is finally coming to fruition.

FaZe Clan has dropped João “yoona” Gabriel Nerici, Ronaldo “ion” Osawa, Vinícius “live” dos Santos, and Eduardo “KDS” Santos, the organization announced today. They’re being replaced by four members from the BR6 winning MIBR roster: Jaime “Cyb3r” Ramos, José “bullet1” Victor, Gabriel “cameram4n” Hespanhol, and Lucas “soulz1” Romero Schinke.

Um novo começo… 🇧🇷



Introducing FaZe Clan Rainbow Six 2021#FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/t4XzSI2Lgd — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) March 4, 2021

This change reunites longtime teammates cameram4n and Astro, who were previously on a successful iteration of the FaZe roster. Their time together dates back to 2017, before cameram4n was dropped in the wake of a disappointing FaZe exit in the group stages of SI 2020. FaZe managed to peel a map apiece off DarkZero and Fnatic (both main-stage qualifiers) at the tournament but were one of the first teams knocked out with a 0-2 record.

For the rest of 2020, FaZe didn’t have a season that was up to their standards either. They placed second at the LATAM August Mini-Major but fell to fifth in BR6, which was won by MIBR.

This change could bring FaZe back to the top of Brazilian R6, but the road ahead is difficult. LATAM R6 has a strong tradition and boasts many internationally respected squads, like the former MIBR, FaZe, Team Liquid, and Ninjas in Pyjamas.