Giants Gaming eliminated from Six Invitational

Giants Gaming fell to Oxygen 7-2 in their final match of the group stage at the Six Invitational today. If Giants had beaten Oxygen, they would have had a chance to move on to the playoff stage with a Spacestation Gaming loss. Spacestation hold the tiebreaker head-to-head win over Giants.

Giants came into the final day of the group stage without much hope after some serious struggles. They only managed a pair of rounds against MiBR earlier in the day and were held without a round by Spacestation earlier on May 12. May 14 was much kinder to Giants, who defeated MKERS in overtime and upset North American juggernaut TSM 7-5.

Just wasn't our day at all… With that defeat it's the end of the road for us in #SixInvitational



There's still a lot to play for this year, we will be back stronger to right our wrongs. Thanks for your support!#WeAreGiants #SizeDoesMatter pic.twitter.com/GzeDc7lA5K — Vodafone Giants (@GiantsGamingENG) May 16, 2021

Only two teams from the full field of 18 have been eliminated from the group stage for this Six Invitational after Virtus Pro and Wildcard Gaming were automatically eliminated prior to the start of the event. VP had two positive COVID tests and couldn’t attend, while Wildcard’s hopes were dashed by Australian travel regulations. CYCLOPS athlete gaming, also from the APAC region, were eliminated yesterday after dropping to Team BDS. With Wildcard failing to make the tournament, Giants’ loss, and CAG’s elimination yesterday, the sole APAC representatives left are Cloud9, an all-Korean roster.

The group stage has ended, and the teams will have a three-day break before the Six Invitational returns with the playoff stage on May 19. CAG and Giants will leave France per Ubisoft health and safety regulations for the event.