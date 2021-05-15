CAG upset bid falls short against BDS during SI 2021

CYCLOPS athlete gaming were one round away from upsetting Team BDS today in the Rainbow Six Siege Six Invitational. Unfortunately for CAG, the loss locks them into the 10th place in Group A, meaning they’re eliminated from SI.

Initially, it looked as if CAG were going to pull off the upset against the SI favorites BDS. They raced out to a 3-0 lead in round count, which was quickly evened by BDS once they headed to their defensive half. CAG were only able to secure victories against Team Liquid and Team oNe. Despite having the same amount of wins in the group stage as Cloud9, Cloud9 holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.

CAG were far from a pushover, however. They took the two leading teams in their group, BDS and Team Empire, to the maximum amount of allotted overtime.

Had CAG won, they would’ve been in one of the lower finishers in their group. The top four teams of each group go immediately to the upper bracket, essentially guaranteeing them a double-elimination tournament instead of a single-elimination tournament. Those from fifth to ninth in Group A, which will include Cloud9, will head to a single-elimination lower bracket.

CAG will be flying out of France in less than 48 hours, according to the tournament’s COVID protocols. BDS have solidified their place in the upper bracket with the 8-7 win.

Only one other team will be eliminated in the group stage at SI: the eighth-place finisher of Group B. The group stage will end May 16, and the playoff stage will begin on May 19.