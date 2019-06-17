FaZe Clan and PENTA among R6 DreamHack Valencia Minor invitees

The 12 teams invited to the Rainbow Six Siege DreamHack Valencia Minor have been revealed.



PENTA, Natus Vincere, CHAOS, LeStream Esport, and Team Vitality will represent the European division in the Valencia Minor. Na’Vi has a fresh roster in this season of the R6 Pro League and grabbed the first win of season 10 off of PENTA earlier today. CHAOS are always a wild team to watch since they can come back from a huge deficit to clutch up and disappoint pretty much anyone in their division. The European invitees look dangerous, to say the least.



From North America, fans of Team Reciprocity, TSM, and Rogue will be happy to see their teams represented in the minor. TSM entered Rainbow Six Siege Pro League yesterday after picking up the former Excelerate Gaming roster. While the TSM squad await their debut later tonight, their inclusion in the minor is interesting considering Reciprocity and Rogue are tough opponents.



Latin America and APAC have two teams each to represent their respective regions. APAC will be sending Cloud9 and Father’s Back to the minor. Meanwhile, FaZe Clan and Team oNe Gaming will represent Latin America. FaZe were included in a recent match-fixing controversy, but ESL’s ruling found no cause for action. Team oNe made it to a respectable position in the recent Allied Esports Vegas Minor, so this event should feature a highly-competitive spread for fans to look forward to.



The remaining four teams will be selected through the Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC) qualifiers on July 4. The minor will take place from July 5 to 7 and will have a total prize pool of $75,000, with $30,000 going to the champion. The team that comes out on top will also earn a spot in the upcoming Raleigh Major later this summer.

