FACEIT creates Rainbow Six Siege NA weekly tournaments for April

The $24,000 prize pool will be split between PC, Xbox One, and PS4 tournaments.

FACEIT will host online weekly tournaments for Rainbow Six Siege every Saturday of April, the tournament organizer announced today. These Spring into Siege events will award a $24,000 prize pool throughout the month.

The tournaments were created in collaboration with Ubisoft. They’ll feature 256 teams who will face off against each other over eight rounds.

The first tournament will kick off on April 4 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Teams have been able to register since March 30. The three tournaments will award $700 to the winning team, $500 for second place, $200 for third and fourth place, and $100 for fifth through eighth place.

🌻Announcing a special Rainbow Six Siege tournament, Siege into Spring!🌻 Every Saturday in April, we will be hosting a community wide tournament, across all platforms with a total prize pool of $24,000!



Read here for more info and sign ups: https://t.co/kH1h7jOcbJ pic.twitter.com/CtMZRq2XH2 — Rainbow Six Esports NA (@R6esportsNA) April 2, 2020

To register, players must be over 18 years old and belong to the NA server. Players of any ranking can participate, but the tournaments won’t forgive any mistakes since all matches will be best-of-one games. Teams can assign one substitute before the end of registration.

Related: Here are the patch notes for Rainbow Six Siege’s March 31 test server update

Favela, Fortress, Hereford Base, House, Presidential Plane, Skyscraper, Tower, and Yacht are excluded from the map pool. The anti-cheats used for the tournaments are BattleEye and MOSS.

This is a particularly exciting opportunity for console players. They’ve had fewer official tournaments on the game over the years with the developer being mainly focused on the wider PC community.

Livestreams of the tournaments will require an authorization from FACEIT. The entire schedule of the first tournaments has yet to be revealed.