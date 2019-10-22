Doktor’s Curse Rainbow Six Halloween Event leaked a day early on Xbox Event page

Rainbow Six Siege’s newest Halloween event has leaked just a day before its supposed launch.

The event is titled Doktor’s Curse and will feature a slightly redecorated Theme Park map. The map will no longer be in rotation since it is undergoing a rework. The developers will be looking to reimplement the new Theme Park map in season four, so this is a great opportunity for fans to play Theme Park before its massive overhaul.

Ubisoft has injected a bit of a narrative surrounding the Halloween event, which is a far cry from last year’s abysmal Mad House Halloween event. Doktor’s Curse centers around a plot that sees Doc go “mad,” according to the Xbox event page.

Christopher Choate on Twitter @Rainbow6Game Xbox events is alittle early

The Xbox page leak seems to confirm a few different leaks from August. It appears the above screenshot shows Kapkan’s previously leaked skin, as well as Doc and Bandit’s leaked Halloween skins. Lesion can also be seen in the artwork for the event alongside several hammer-wielding operators that are a bit too blurry to make out. The Xbox Event leak doesn’t confirm the rumor of a “Michael Meyers” game type, so there is still some mystery surrounding the event.

Luckily for fans, it looks like there will be little to no wait if the Xbox page is to be believed. The event is reportedly set to run from tomorrow, Oct. 23 to Nov. 6. While it’s a short run, it’ll be more than enough time for fans to get their Halloween kicks. The Showdown event also had a pretty narrow window of release and players seemed to drop off of that mode rather quickly.

Fans will want to keep an eye on Siege tomorrow just in case the leak is on the up and up.