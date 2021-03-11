Disrupt Gaming rounds out Rainbow Six lineup with iconic, Marktheshark

Disrupt Gaming has found its replacements following the loss of Nick “njr” Rapier to DarkZero. Mark “Marktheshark” Arismendez has joined Disrupt’s Rainbow Six Siege team as their fifth player, according to Mark “Cashflo” Flood, co-founder of Disrupt. David “iconic” Ifidon’s arrival was announced on March 3.

Marktheshark most recently played with Tempo Storm and was a longtime member of the current Oxygen Esports core.

“We knew after SI (in February) there would likely be interest in NJR,” Cashflo said. “Once SI was postponed, everything was up in the air. After Nick expressed interest in joining DZ, the clock started ticking. That process was about 48 hours from start to finish and we only had 10 days or so until the close of the transfer window.”

The other three players on the roster—Jack “J90” Burkhard, Alexander “Retro” Lloyd, and Aaron “Shuttle” Duggar—will remain with the team as well. Mark and iconic replace Read Adams, who was cut in the wake of Disrupt’s failure to qualify for the Six Invitational at the North American Qualifier, and njr, who left for powerhouse DarkZero.

“He (Marktheshark) has won an event alongside Retro and has known Shuttle for years all the way back to the Playstation days,” Cashflo said. “We think he will be a fantastic addition to the team.”

In regular season NAL play, Disrupt massively improved over the course of 2020. Originally projected to easily be the eighth-place finisher out of eight teams, they finished seventh in Stage One and sixth in Stage Two. They fell to Spacestation Gaming in the finals of the November Mini-Major Qualifier 3-2 in map count.

The NAL will return on March 24. The regular season will be played on LAN at the Esports Arena in Las Vegas.