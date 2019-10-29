DDoS attacks in Rainbow Six have dropped 93 percent since Ubisoft’s crackdown

Ubisoft came through on its promise to crack down on accounts connected to DDoS attacks in Rainbow Six Siege. But the company has also been hard at work pursuing other avenues of protection and prevention.

Operation Ember Rise was set to be a massive pallet cleanser for fans of Siege. The previous season, Operation Phantom Sight, left many fans feeling a bit short-changed in the operator department. A few nasty exploits and glitches only helped to hinder the season’s launch. Ember Rise looked to at least improve upon Phantom Sight’s operator issue, but it faced another massive issue. DDoS and DoS attacks butchered the launch of Ember Rise to the point of mild outrage.

Ubisoft addressed the DDoS and DoS attacks on Sept. 18 in a lengthy post that outlined several steps it’d be taking to remedy the problem. It was a transparent move that many fans appreciated. Since then, the company has come through on the majority of its proposed resolutions and revealed today that the frequency in DDoS and DoS attacks has dropped 93 percent.

With ban waves complete, Ubisoft set its sights on serving cease and desist orders to all companies and parties found to have assisted in the attacks. The company is still in the process of serving these orders, according to the newly-updated post. Perhaps the most intense ramification facing those guilty of DDoSing is the legal claims Ubisoft has filed against the guilty parties and other cheat makers.

As far as the removal of the abandon sanction, Ubisoft is still unsure of when a good time would be to reimplement the penalty into the game, according to the post. While the attacks have dropped by 93 percent in frequency, they’re still occurring, which would make it unfair to punish players. Ubisoft is still weighing its options when it comes to handling this specific part of the issue.

The Microsoft Azure team is also working with Ubisoft as promised to find better ways of preventing these types of attacks in the future. Microsoft Azure is the server rental service used by Ubisoft and many other companies, so its help in this matter may have a far-reaching positive impact on the industry in general.

Some players may still experience DDoS and DoS attacks, but Ubisoft’s handling of the situation has been transparent and openly aggressive. Most fans have appreciated Ubisoft’s hard-nosed approach toward guilty parties in this matter, which is the type of response that garners loyalty from passionate fan bases. Interested fans can review the full post here.