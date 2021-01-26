Beastcoast enters NAL with same CL roster

Beastcoast has joined the Rainbow Six Siege North American League (NAL), the organization announced today.

The organization has taken over Tempo Storm’s license and is bringing its roster from the Challenger League with it.

Beastcoast came in second place in the most recent season of the North American Challenger League and were the runners-up in the NA SI Qualifier.

“Beastcoast is incredibly excited to join NAL with our existing roster,” general manager Colin Bashor said. “We’ve had a high level of belief in our roster we’ve competed with for the past year and their ability to compete at the highest level. When the ability to enter into NAL with our team came along we were excited to acquire the license and give our players the consistent opportunity to prove they can compete with the best of the best.”

The beastcoast roster includes Charlie “Rooty” Tran, Jason “Sippin” Mahabir, Anthony “AnthonyMGS” Gomez, Jason “GhxsT” Luu, and Joseph “Phozzo” Eisenmann.

The second season of the NAL is set to be played on LAN and will start on March 22, according to Dot Esports.