Aruni is Rainbow Six Siege’s newest operator for Neon Dawn

Rainbow Six Siege is getting another defender, Aruni, in Operation Neon Dawn, Ubisoft announced today.

Aruni’s gadget appears to be some kind of laser wall that defenders can pass through—and we’re assuming it damages attackers when they try to walk through it.

Aruni, a new Defender, is coming to Rainbow Six Siege and she's bringing the heat. Tune in during the EU Major to watch the full Operation Neon Dawn reveal live.

Based on leaks, the gadget can be destroyed by throwing a projectile through it. The combination of Jager and Wamai is already incredibly popular in high-level and professional gameplay, largely due to the sheer amount of bulletproof utility and projectile-denying primary utility they have. If Aruni’s ability does indeed destroy projectiles, you can bet that the meta in high-level play will shift even more toward the defender’s side.

Beyond the gadget’s implications for gameplay, it simply looks cool. It reminds viewers of the laser hallway scene in Resident Evil, but with a more bright aesthetic.

The new operation is expected to ship with a rework to the reviled map Skyscraper as well.

The operation in its entirety will be revealed during the EU November Mini-Major on Nov. 8.