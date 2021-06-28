GAMURS Group acquires We Got This Covered

The acquisition expands GAMURS Group's reach further into gaming and entertainment media and marks the company's fourth acquisition in three years.

GAMURS Group, the leading esports and entertainment media network, has expanded its reach further into gaming and entertainment media with the acquisition of We Got This Covered, a key industry voice of film, TV, comic and entertainment culture.

We Got This Covered has experienced continual, rapid growth since its inception in 2010, as it became a go-to source for entertainment news and features. In May 2021, more than 16 million users came to the site, totaling more than 42 million article views.

The acquisition adds new depth of coverage to GAMURS Group’s far-reaching gaming and entertainment media portfolio, which includes nearly 40 million monthly users across its publishing sites.

GAMURS Group CEO Riad Chikhani says the acquisition serves as a major stepping stone for the company’s goal of redefining gaming and entertainment media.

“Gaming, TV, and film entertainment continue to become increasingly intertwined. We see, for example, Thanos skins in Fortnite, esports events reaching more broadcast channels, and countless other developments. By adding We Got This Covered to our media portfolio, it affords us the opportunity to not simply cover this growing intersection of gaming and entertainment from the lens of gaming, but from the lens of culture, TV, and film,” Chikhani said.

“As we continue our pursuit to redefine gaming and entertainment media, the acquisition of We Got This Covered allows us to provide a new voice in that mission, from a perspective in which we may previously have been limited.”

The acquisition marks GAMURS Group’s fourth major media acquisition in three years. The acquisition is supported by GAMURS Groups’ partners at the Marshall Investments and WeBrokr, with the transaction assisted by Australian-based legal counsel Herbert Smith Freehills, and esports attorney Roger Quiles.

We Got This Covered founder Matt Joseph views the acquisition as unlocking new potential in the site’s growth trajectory.

“GAMURS Group has a strong track record for acquiring websites, expanding them, and increasing engagement, and I’m thrilled for We Got This Covered to be joining their family. It’s been a great journey starting the site from nothing and growing it into what it is today. We Got This Covered’s strong presence across social media has helped turn it into one of the top entertainment websites in the world, competing with and surpassing some of the largest entertainment publishers,” Joseph said.

“I couldn’t have done this without the support of both our readers and critics, so thank you all for talking about and visiting the site over the years. I am also extremely grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey, and I look forward to what the future of We Got This Covered holds.”

The GAMURS Group media portfolio includes Dot Esports, the world’s premier destination for competitive gaming news, Gamepur, a fastly growing voice in gaming journalism, Pro Game Guides, featuring in-depth guides for all gaming genres and devices, and TouchTapPlay, a top destination for mobile gaming news and guides. Together, GAMURS Group properties have nearly 40 million users per month generating more than 100 million content views.