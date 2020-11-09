GAMURS Group acquires Pro Game Guides

GAMURS Group, the leading esports media network, has further expanded its footprint in gaming media with the acquisition of Pro Game Guides, a definitive source for top-level gaming guides.

Pro Game Guides, launched in 2018, has quickly grown to be a major destination for gamers looking to gain an edge in their favorite titles. In October, the site drew seven million users who generated nearly 22 million content views—a banner month for a site that has grown dramatically over just two years.

Riad Chikhani, GAMURS Group CEO, says the acquisition adds a major piece to the company’s roster of gaming properties.

“We are delighted to add Pro Game Guides to the GAMURS Group. Pro Game Guides is a massive success story with a huge monthly readership, and we can’t wait to grow it further,” Chikhani said.

“The last 11 months have been an exciting journey for GAMURS Group, and one from which we ultimately came out stronger than we entered. In spite of almost catastrophic declines in ad rates in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, sites across our portfolio saw explosions in readership. As a result, GAMURS Group avoided the type of layoffs that unfortunately devastated much of the online media industry during this period. We have, in fact, actually grown revenue over this period.

“We are immensely grateful to our investors, including Aura Group, who financed the Pro Game Guides acquisition, and are looking forward to making even more acquisitions in the gaming space in the coming year.“

“GAMURS has a proven record of successfully integrating acquisitions and Pro Game Guides is an excellent opportunity to drive further growth. We are excited to continue to support and follow GAMURS in their journey”, Portfolio Manager of the Aura Tactical Opportunities Fund, Calvin Ng said.

For Shaun Savage, Pro Game Guides’ Editor-in-Chief, the acquisition is an opportunity to take the site to much greater heights.

“Being the editor-in-chief of Pro Game Guides has involved a lot of hard work and dedication, but it has all been worth it because the site has grown tremendously over a short time,” Savage said. “I’m extremely proud of where we’ve taken the site so far, and I know that this acquisition with GAMURS Group will take the site even further. The future is looking very bright for Pro Game Guides!”

In addition to Pro Game Guides, the GAMURS Group gaming media portfolio now includes Dot Esports, the world’s premier destination for competitive gaming news, Gamepur, a growing voice in gaming journalism, and TouchTapPlay, a top destination for mobile gaming news and guides. Together GAMURS Group properties have 18 million users per month, 32 million website visits per month, and generate 48 million content views.