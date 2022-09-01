You can fly in a Pokémon-themed jet this September

Take your desire to be the very best to the skies.

Pokémon fans will have an opportunity to show off their passion in the skies as a new Pokémon-themed jet is preparing for flight in early September.

Singaporean airline Scoot will fly a jet from Singapore to Tokyo, Japan wrapped in a design featuring your favorite Pokémon on Sept. 9.

The flight is a part of Pokémon Air Adventures and the aircraft is called the Pikachu Jet TR. It isn’t just the outside that is Pokémon inspired either; the inside includes a variety of decor from the franchise and passengers will score themselves some exclusive loot.

In-flight passengers will enjoy Pokémon-themed tote bags, lanyards, bucket hats, and collector’s edition models of the aircraft itself.

Furthermore, the food and drink on the flight are packaged in Pokémon designs to fully immerse the trainer passengers in their experience on the jet.

Image via Scoot

Friday, Sept. 9 will be the first flight of the aircraft, followed by a return flight from Tokyo back to Singapore on the same day. The aircraft is also set to fly to Seoul, South Korea on Sept. 22 and returning on the same day.

Rounding out its run will also be flights to Seoul and back on Oct. 6 and to Tokyo on Oct. 19. These are all of the flights Scoot has announced for the aircraft so far, but it does provide multiple opportunities for fans to experience the jet.

If you’re after more information about the Pokemon jet, in-flight experience, or booking information, everything is available to check out on the Scoot website here.