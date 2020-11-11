Winter Professor Cup Online to take place in December for Pokémon TCG, Sword and Shield

It's time to celebrate those behind the scenes in Play! Pokémon events.

The Winter Professor Cup Online event is happening next month on Dec. 19 and 20 for Pokémon Professors featuring two separate tournaments, one for Pokémon TCG and one for Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Pokémon Professors are members of the Pokémon community who volunteer to run tournaments, host events, or participate as judges in Pokémon TCG or Pokémon video game tournaments. The Winter Professor Cup will celebrate these volunteers and let the Professors showcase their own abilities.

Each tournament will use a “challenging, quirky format that Professors must master,” according to The Pokémon Company. The Professors will have to build their deck or team taking into consideration special type restrictions.

The top players will be invited to play in a combined top cut and will have to compete with each other. The Pokémon Company didn’t specify a number but said the highest-placing Professors will earn special commemorative trophies and an exclusive messenger bag featuring Blastoise.

Other prizes include Professor-branded playmats, notebooks, and booster packs of the latest TCG sets. In addition, everyone who participates in the event will receive a special in-game set of sleeves and a deck box for their Pokémon TCG Online account, also featuring Blastoise.

The Winter Professor Cup Online is open to Professors in good standing with Play! Pokémon who meet either of the following criteria:

Have a Stage 1 or Stage 2 certification

Have attended four or more individual online Professor seminars or webinars since March 23, 2020

To register and to find out more about the Winter Professor Cup Online, visit the Pokémon Organized Play forums.