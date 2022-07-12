Will there be a new Eevee evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

One question that branches across every generation of Pokémon is the need for fans to ask if there is a new evolution for Eevee being added, something that has popped back up ahead of Scarlet and Violet’s release.

This is not only because Eevee has been one of the most popular Pokémon since it was introduced in Kanto, but also because it has received multiple new forms outside of the original three it started with in generation on.

From Espeon and Umbreon in Johto to simply Sylveon in Kalos, Eeveelutions have been known to span generations. And, even though The Pokémon Company and Game Freak have turned Eevee and its evolutions into even more of a marketing focal point in recent years, we still haven’t had a new one added since X and Y released in 2013.

Game Freak never really confirms just what Pokémon will be present in each new generation until marketing for the games really kicks off, hence why in the second SV trailer we only saw a handful of new Pokémon introduced alongside the starters. And, now that leaks and rumors are so prevalent surrounding each Pokémon release, it is hard to truly know what is real until an official reveal is made or the games actually launch.

For SV, one reputable leaker that has been around since Sun and Moon on Chinese forums claims that there will not be a new Eeveelution in the upcoming games. They didn’t specify exactly where the information came from, but they did specifically say that Sylveon remains the newest evolution for Eevee.

Screengrab via Twitter

Because this information isn’t coming from an official source, there is still a chance that it isn’t true and Eevee will get its fabled ninth Eeveelution alongside generation nine—but this does put a slight damper on the hopes of those Eevee-faithful.