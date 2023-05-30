Why is there confetti in Pokémon Go today? (May 30)

Pokémon Go players logging in on May 30 have been met with a surprising addition of confetti to the game.

Confetti in Pokémon Go is used to demonstrate a celebration or large event in the game, though fans have been confused as to why it is in place today (May 30).

Many quickly bombarded social media and Reddit to ask what exactly was going on, fearing they may be missing out on something significant as no event was announced ahead of time.

It appears, however, that the fall of confetti is due to the addition of new timed research: Old friends, new beginnings.

Confetti in Pokémon Go explained

The timed research requires players to earn 12 hearts with their buddy, earn 3,000 total XP, and power up a Pokémon 10 times, with each task completed resulting in a Pokémon spawn.

If all three requirements are met, players will receive an additional reward of 20 candies for the three Kanto starters: Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle.

Throughout the event, players will also earn 2x hearts with a buddy Pokémon, providing a quicker way for players to increase their buddy level and receive rarer rewards.

Through leveling up, buddy Pokémon can find presents, give their trainers souvenirs and receive a CP boost in combat.

The timed research event is available until June 28 and will remain in place following Pokémon Go’s season 11 update, which will take place on Wednesday, June 1.

Season 11 will feature various new cups to battle in as well as a special battle-focused event for the Pokémon Go World Championships.

