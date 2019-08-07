Who are Team Yell? Pokémon Sword and Shield’s team explained

A brand new trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield just dropped a few minutes ago, bringing with it a whole host of new information about the games, including the existence of Galarian Form Pokémon.

After the trailer dropped a few more new Pokémon and showcased two more rival trainers you will come across in your journey, a brand new team, known as Team Yell, were also shown off briefly for a couple of minutes.

Team Yell is set to be the Team Rocket of the Sword and Shield universe albeit with a different motive in mind.

While they are a group of troublemakers who seem to appear everywhere and get in your way, there sole purpose is to get one of your new rivals, Marnie, to become the new Pokémon champion by any means necessary.

In short, they are essentially a Pokémon trainer’s superfans that will do anything for their idol. They take over hotel lobbies, prevent challengers from accessing transportation, and even shout and distract opponents during battle. Whenever Marnie battles, these Team Yell Grunts are quick to appear, showing their support with Marnie-print towels and horns.

Talk about being annoying.