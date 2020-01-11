Which Pokémon can evolve through trading in Pokémon GO?

With Niantic implementing Trade Evolutions into Pokémon GO in the latest update, not only can new Pokémon be evolved through trading, but older Pokémon that couldn’t do this previously have been updated, too.

That means you no longer need to grind Candy to evolve Pokémon like Haunter or Machoke because you can trade them with friends and get their evolutions at no cost.

With Trade Evolutions enabled, that will help a lot of people complete their Pokédex quicker since there is less grinding involved if you know other players who are willing to trade. This is just another way that the developers are trying to push natural interaction within Pokémon GO to help grow the community further.

And just so you can know which Pokémon evolve through trading now, here is a list of all of them that are currently available in Pokémon GO.

PreTrade Post-Trade Graveler Golem Haunter Gengar Kadabra Alakazam Machoke Machamp Boldore Gigalith Gurduur Conkeldurr Karrablast Escavalier Shelmet Accelgor

Most of these evolutions are pretty straight forward, but just know that in order to evolve Karrablast and Shelmet, you will need to trade them for each other with the help of another player. That means to get an Escavalier, you need to trade a Shelmet for a Karrablast, and the opposite for Accelgor.

All of these evolutions can still be done through Candy, but you will be better off trading them better because you don’t need to grind 200 Candy. The only exceptions are for Karrablast and Shelmet, which only cost 50 Candy because of the specific nature of their trade evolution.

All of this content is available now in Pokémon GO, so have fun trading with friends and grabbing some really cool Pokémon.