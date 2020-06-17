Where to find Zorua in Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor DLC

Zorua is one of Pokemon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor’s more illusive Pokemon.

It is hard to come by but if you want it in your team, or want to complete the Pokédex, you are going to have to try and find it eventually.

So, where exactly is it and how can you come across it? Well, that is what we are here to tell you.

Zorua can only be located in one spot, in the woods in the center of the Isle of Armor and only when there is a Foggy Weather condition.

It can also sometimes be found walking around certain areas of the map in rare appearances, but it is hard to come by this.

Other then trying to capture it through this method, you could also trade it from Pokémon HOME or through friends to get your hands on it. If you are without that option, however, this is as goo das it gets.