The Pokédex grows infinitely bigger in this title in the Pokémon franchise. There are more Pokémon to catch and train, meaning more battles to be had. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet breathe new life into the franchise after a several-year wait.

Fans of the series will be thrilled with the amount of variety and creativity the Game Freak devs have put into this installment.

New features have come in to leave their mark, and old mechanics stay to bring back all the nostalgic feelings from the Pokemon past.

Veluza is a new Pokémon to the franchise. This Water/Psychic-type Pokémon is here to make a splash and strike fear into the minds of its opponents.

The question is, how do you add it to your Scarlet and Violet party?

How do I find Veluza in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Veluza is a worthy addition to any Pokédex, and won’t require any leveling up to evolve. The reason is that Veluza is its only form.

You will be able to find Veluza in these areas:

Asado Desert coast

Casseroya Lake

North Paldean Sea

Porto Marinada coast

West Paldean Sea

West Province (Area One) coast

West Province (Area Two) coast and river

West Province (Area Three) rivers

You’ll find Veluza around coastal areas as it’s a water-type Pokémon. Also, because it’s a fish. And there you have it; go forth and bring one back to show off to all the other trainers on your server. It’s a good addition to your roster of Pokémon in your Scarlet and Violet adventures, due to it being both a Water and Psychic type.