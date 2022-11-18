There are plenty of new Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet some of which provide a nostalgic throwback to species from earlier generations of the series — even it’s first.

Toedscool is one of these Pokémon and the unique mushroom species is also one of the more difficult species to get your hands on. Not only does it only appear on rare occasions, but this Pokémon can also be fast to run away.

So you can maximize your opportunities to catch Toedscool here are all of the locations where you can find the Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Toedscool in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

One of the most unique new Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet that brings a strange take on Tentacool, Toedscool is actually found all around the land of Paldea, but you probably haven’t seen it.

As you can see from the image above, Toedscool is located in the south and eastern portions of the map along with some northwest areas. It is one of the rarest spawns in these lands so you’re going to need to do a lot of searching if you plan on finding one and adding it to your party.

Fortunately, this search is something you can begin from the get-go and continue as you venture through the story of Scarlet and Violet. If you’re really struggling to get your hands on Toedscool you can always turn to trading as a way to finally lodge it in your Pokédex, but with some persistence, you won’t need to turn to that.