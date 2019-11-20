Where to find the Sachet and Whipped Dream Item to evolve Spritzee and Swirlix in Pokémon Sword and Shield

If you plan to evolve Spritzee and Swirlix in Pokémon Sword and Shield, you first need to acquire two very important items to begin the process.

These items are, of course, Sachet and Whipped Dream respectively and both can be acquired in the same place. Just don’t expect to be able to get any of them until after you finish the main story, though.

You can find a lady in the Pokémon Center in central Hammerlocke that is selling both items for 10BP each. You can only get BP from competing in the Battle Tower, which only unlocks after becoming the Champion of the region.

Once you do get the BP needed though, its a simple case of giving both of these items to your Pokémon to hold and then finding a friend to trade with. When you trade these Pokémon holding the items, Swirlix will evolve into Swirlpuff, and Spritzee will evolve into Aromatisse.

You then just need to trade them back to have your newly found Pokemon and add them to your ever-growing Pokédex.