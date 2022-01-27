Where to find the Razor Claw in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You will need to find this for your Sneasel.

Items used for evolutions have received a major overhaul in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, with many of items that previously required being held by a Pokémon now functioning as a one-time use consumable that will instantly get the desired effect.

One such item is the Razor Claw, which is used to evolve both Johtonian and Hisuian Sneasel into their respective evolutions, Weavile and Sneasler.

Prior to Legends: Arceus, Sneasel would need to level up holding the Razor Claw at night to evolve into Weavile. The item is now consumable and will evolve Johtonian Sneasel into Weavile when used at night or Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler when used during the day.

You can grab a Razor Claw through multiple methods, with the most common way being finding one while traveling around the Hisui region. You also won’t have to go through the tedious task of catching a Sneasel that is holding one either thanks to Held Items being removed from the game.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

You can also find Razor Claws available at the Trading Post in Jubilife Village. Here, you can exchange the Merit Points you collect from returning lost satchels to grab a Razor Claw, which will run you 1,400 Merit Points in the Item Exchange.