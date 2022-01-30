Where to find the Pokémon with two tail fins for the Double the Tails, Double the Fun request

Hisui is a region where most inhabitants rarely interact with Pokémon beyond giving them a passing glance, but once you arrive in Jubilife Village, many of the villagers will begin asking you to gather information or even bring them a specific Pokémon so they can see it up close.

Some of these quests won’t pop up until after you see a Pokémon in the wild for the first time, leading to a consistent stream of jobs to do as you progress through Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Finneon is one of the Pokémon you will need to see first before a request appears, as Netta of the Security Corps is intrigued by “a Pokémon with two tail fins.”

You can encounter Finneon while swimming around Seagrass Haven in the Cobalt Coastlands. There are plenty of them, so don’t worry about not finding one.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

To complete the Double the Tails, Double the Fun request, players simply need to catch a Finneon and bring it back to Netta. It doesn’t need to be a specific level, and you can even complete this request instantly if you already caught a Finneon when you first saw one.

Just make sure you don’t evolve your Finneon into Lumineon before you complete the request.