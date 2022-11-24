Where to find the Ice Beam TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ice Beam is one of the oldest and most iconic moves in the Pokémon franchise. It is a damage-dealing Ice-type move introduced in Generation I, and is as powerful as it is reliable.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it has 90 Power and 100 Accuracy, and like previous iterations, has a ten percent chance of freezing the enemy. Combined, these qualities make it quite the fan favorite.

With all strengths and no weaknesses (other than elemental differences), it’s considered one of the best Ice-type moves of all time—especially for competitive battling in the VCG circuit, along with Blizzard.

And while many Ice-type Pokémon are capable of learning it on their own, it’s still wise to find the Ice Beam TM. That way, you can craft it for Pokémon whenever you need.

How to find the Ice Beam TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Ice Beam TM can be found perched on top of a cliff in East Province (Area One)—right next to The Great Crater of Paldea. You can find the exact location of TM135 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in the map image below.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Once you’ve made your way to that location, you’ll have to scale up the cliff using Koraidon or Miraidon. This can be done by pressing the jump button repeatedly while running up.

At the top, you’ll see three separate surface layers covered in grass—the top one being the biggest. The Ice Beam TM (TM135) will be sitting at the center of that layer. So, jump again until you get there and head towards the middle.

Image via The Pokémon Company

If you follow these steps, Ice Beam will be yours. Then, you can teach it to your favorite Ice-type Pokémon and freeze your enemies to your heart’s content!

Rather than being numbered TM13 like in previous generations (except for Gen II and Gen VIII), Ice Beam has been changed to TM135 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.