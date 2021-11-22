Where to find Tangela in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To become the greatest Pokémon trainer in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you’ll need to complete your Pokédex. Doing this will mean finding and encountering every Pokémon species from generations one to four.

All of these Pokémon, except a few version exclusives, can be found in both games at different points along with your adventures. Some can be much more difficult to find than others, but one that has been causing players quite a bit of trouble to locate is Tangela.

Tangela is one of the original 151 Pokémon, with a distinct blue tangle of vines as its appearance. If you’re looking to complete the National Pokédex, you’ll need both Tangela and its evolution Tangrowth, which can be found by evolving Tangela once it learns Ancient Power.

Tangela Location in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

You can find Tangela in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl once you’ve acquired the National Pokédex within the Grand Underground.

This species will spawn within the Swampy Cave and Marsh areas within the Grand Underground. If you’ve reached the required point in the game and have entered these locations, you should see and be able to encounter Tangela as normal.

To get the National Pokédex you need to have already completed the Sinnoh Pokédex, sighting all Pokémon from the Sinnoh region. This means you’ll have to finish the main game, defeat the Elite Four and become the champion, before you can add Tangela to your collection.

If you’re after Tangela before this point, then you can get the Pokémon by trading with someone who has already caught it in their game.