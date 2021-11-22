Where to find Swinub in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

If you know where to look, you can find this elusive Pokémon.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl offer players not only the chance to capture species from throughout the Sinnoh Region, but also almost all Pokémon that were released in the previous three generations.

Some of these can be found within the Sinnoh overworld, but thanks to the newly added Grand Underground, there are a ton of Pokémon previously not in the Sinnoh region available to find and capture.

One of the rarer generation two Pokémon is Swinub. This Pokémon has proven to be quite difficult to find due to its low encounter rate, but it is available in a range of difficult locations within these gen four remakes.

Swinub location in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

There are a handful of places where you can locate Swinub in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The only place within the Sinnoh overworld where you’ll find the Ice/Ground-type Pokémon is on Route 217.

Within the tall grass on Route 217 you have a chance to encounter Swinub. But it is one of the rarer encounters, with a rate between one and five perfect. Still, this is the best place to find the Pokémon outside the Grand Underground.

Within the Grand Underground, there are several locations that Swinub can appear. These include many Cave biomes including Whiteout Cave, Swampy Cave, Icy Cave, Glacial Cave, and Bogsunk Cavern. The chance of encountering Swinub is still low in these locations, so it may take some searching before you can find and capture the Pokémon.