Where to find Shiny Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon games, the Shiny Stone was always used to evolve a small handful of Pokémon, and in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it seems that the number may dwindle even further. This doesn’t bode well for being able to find the item, since it isn’t as easy as going into a store and buying all of the evolution items anymore.

Aside from any newly added Pokémon, only one pre-existing Pokémon uses the Shiny Stone to evolve. Players will need it to evolve Floette into Florges, meaning that if no new Pokémon require the use of the Shiny Stone to evolve, they’ll only need one of them to fill out their Pokédex.

With so few Pokémon needing the Shiny Stone, it’s also fitting that the game made this particular item fairly sparse. Luckily, there are at least two solid locations where players can grab up the stone, and they’re static, which means players won’t need to run around an area for ages for a chance at it.

Where to find the Shiny Stone evolution item in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The first of the two locations where players can get a Shiny Stone is in South Province (Area Six). Players will want to look for the mountain range and a lake that funnels into a river heading east. Look for some trees by the lake and you’ll find the Shiny Stone at the base of one of them.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

The second Shiny Stone location is all the way on the north side of the map. The area is between the Socarrat Trail and the snowy area to the east. You’ll need to hop onto your Legendary mount in order to reach this spot since it’s up on a hilly area of a mountain.

The area is just north of the beaten path and will contain the second Shiny Stone, and since it hasn’t been confirmed yet what new Pokémon will use the item, it may be worth keeping in your inventory until your Pokédex is complete.