The generation four Pokémon Rotom is back again for Scarlet and Violet and, just as it was in that generation, getting your hands on one can prove to be tricky.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Rotom is found in the wild, but there are only a few select places where it will spawn. With that in mind, you’re going to want a plan before you start looking.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rotom’s habitat locations in these new Pokémon games.

How to find Rotom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rotom is one of the rarer Pokémon species in Scarlet and Violet so if you want to find it you’ll want to set your attention to the two locations above.

This Electric and Ghost-type species is found in the desert near the lighthouse area at the north pier. This is probably your best bet to score one for yourself. Alternatively, you can also find wild Rotom on the other side of the map near that lighthouse.

Your best bet is to investigate around the West and East lighthouses of Paldea but still, you may not find one. This is where your mini-map should come in.

The mini-map will showcase icons for Pokémon that you’ve yet to catch so when you’re on a hunt for Rotom make sure to keep eye on this. If you’re standing in one of its habitats but can’t see any sign on the mini-map simply head to a different location and try again until you have success.