Where to find Ralts in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

There are two different zones that you'll find Ralts roaming around during your time in the Hisui region.

Many Pokémon have made their return in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and the third generation grass-type Pokémon Ralts is one of those.

As you journey the Hisui region and work on completing your Pokédex you’ll need to seek out all the Pokémon in the region including Ralts and its two evolutions Kirlia and Gardevoir. This will take you all over the region but if you know where your looking you can narrow the searching down a ton.

Ralts is a species that you’ll have the opportunity to catch both early into your adventure and also in the later stages of the game. First, you’ll need to know exactly where Ralts inhabit so you can start searching.

Where can I find Ralts?

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

There are four places in Pokémon Legends: Arceus where you’ll find Ralts in the wild. These are within the zones Crimson Mirelands and Alabaster Icelands.

If you’re headed to Crimson Mirelands keep an eye out at Gapejaw Bog and Shrouded Ruins where Ralts can appear. For Alabaster Icelands, the places you’ll want to head to are Heart’s Cray and Snowpoint Temple.

If you are to scout out these two zones then you’ll likely find Ralts strolling around allowing you to catch one for yourself and work on adding it to your Pokédex. Along with Ralts, you can catch Kirlia and Gardevoir in the Hisui region. Kirlia can be located in Crimson Mirelands’ Shrouded Ruins and Alabaster Icelands Heart’s Crag and Snowpoint Temple. Gardevoir can only be found at Heart’s Crag.