Where to find Manaphy and Phione in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is bringing back a ton of popular Pokémon species—and mythical creatures are no exception.

During your time playing the game, you’ll have the chance to encounter and capture the mythical Pokémon Manaphy. This mysterious Pokémon can be extremely hard to find even if you’re aware of what you’re doing.

If you plan on adding Manaphy to your party, there is a bit of setup required to trigger the encounter. Here’s everything you need to know.

Where to find Manaphy and Phione

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

The first thing you’ll need to find Manaphy is to get Request 66: The Sea’s Legend from the blackboard in Professor Laventon’s office.

Once you’ve got this request, you’ll need a part of three Pokémon from the Cobalt Coastlands. These are Buizel, Mantyke, and Overqwil. Make sure they are the first three Pokémon in your party and in that order.

While in Cobalt Coastlands with the Pokémon in your party, wait until the evening and head through the Sea’s Gate nearby Coastland’s Camp. When passing through the gate you’ll get a dialogue queue.

Now head further into the ocean towards the giant rockfaces and along the other side you’ll notice a cave opening. Keep passing through the first of these openings until you reach Seaside Hollow. Hop onto the rocks and enter.

Inside you’ll encounter both Manaphy and Phione, which you can battle and catch. Once you’ve finished the Request, you can head back to the professor and score yourself a reward.