Who doesn’t want a cuddly Koala on their Pokémon team? Now, thanks to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, this dream can be a reality with the addition of the new species aptly called Komala.

In the land of Paldea Komala are a species you’re absolutely going to come across, but if you’re eager to add one to your party as soon as possible then you’ll want to know the best place to look.

To save you time searching, here is everything you need to know about where you can find Komala during your adventures in Paldea.

How to find Komala in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via The Pokémon Company

You’re in luck! There are multiple places to find Komala in these new generation Pokémon games. Some can be accessed very early in your playthrough and others you’ll reach later in the game.

Area One does have two locations that will spawn Komala as you can see on the habitat map above, but these are only small and have the lowest percentage of actually fruiting an encounter.

We suggest heading up the north side of the map if you’re wanting to get your hands on Komala fast as to the North West of The Great Crater of Pealdea these Pokémon can be found in abundance.

Using the map above you should be able to find Komala, but another tip to save you some time is to look at your mini-map while scouting. On this, you will see icons for Pokémon you have not yet caught.

If you don’t see Komala, move to a new location until one shows up.