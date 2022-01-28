Where to find Hisuian Voltorb in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Hisuian Voltorb was the form that fans didn’t know they wanted. Prior to the launch of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, The Pokémon Company released a series of adorable stop-motion videos featuring Hisuian Voltorb and its friends, endearing many to the otherwise strange-looking Pokémon. Voltorb has always been styled after Poké Balls, so it makes sense that Hisuian Voltorb would look like more old-fashioned methods of catching Pokémon.

Alongside its new visuals, Hisuian Voltorb has also gained a new type: Grass, making it a dual Electric and Grass-type Pokémon. If you’re interested in adding one of these spherical friends to your team, read on for a list of Hisuian Voltorb’s locations in Arceus.

Where to find Hisuian Voltorb

You won’t be able to catch Hisuian Voltorb until you make it to the Coronet Highlands, which is around the same time you begin Mission 11 in the story.

From there, you will need to travel up the Sonorous Path near the Clamberclaw Cliffs until you enter an area with more greenery. This location, the Primeval Grotto is your final stop before the Sacred Plaza, home to Hisuian Voltorb and several other rare Pokémon.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Once you capture the Electric/Grass-type, you can easily evolve it into Hisuian Electrode using a Leaf Stone, which can be obtained by sniffing around the overworld with Ursaluna or exchanging Merit Points at the Trading Post.