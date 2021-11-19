Where to find Gligar and how to evolve it into Gliscor in Pokémon BDSP

Gligar and its evolution Gliscor are some of the most sought-after Pokémon in the series due to their many great moves, such as Earthquake and X-Scissor, and their versatility in the types of moves they can learn.

So it’s no surprise that people are hunting this Pokémon down in the newest iteration of the main series games, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Although neither of these Pokémon are in the Sinnoh Pokédex, they’re two of the first Pokémon people hunt when they unlock the National Pokédex.

Those looking for Gligar in Shining Pearl are out of luck, however, since it’s exclusive to Brilliant Diamond. Trainers with Pearl will need to trade with someone who has caught it in Diamond.

To catch Gligar in Brilliant Diamond, head to the Grand Underground, where it can be found in the Rocky Cave, Swampy Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Big Bluff Cavern, and Bogsunk Cavern. The best spots to look are the Rocky Cave and the Big Bluff Cavern since the Pokémon is a rare spawn everywhere else, according to Serebii.

Then, to evolve Gligar into Gliscor, you’ll have to wait until nighttime. At night, level up Gligar while it’s holding a Razor Fang and it will evolve into Gliscor.

There are three locations where you can find a Razor Fang. The first is on Route 214 in a bare patch in the southern long grass, which is hidden and needs the Dowsing Machine to be found. You can also look on Route 225 in the southwest corner, which requires Rock Climb to get to, and in the Battle Park in the southwest corner.