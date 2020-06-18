Where to find Fletchling in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion

There are few Pokémon that almost everyone wants to catch once they reach the Isle of Armor in Pokémon Sword and Shield, and one of those is the Kalos native Fletchling.

Generation six’s Route One Flying-type and all of its evolutions have all made it back into the game, and you can catch the base form while roaming the Wild Area.

Fletchling spawns in three different areas on the map, but only in Sunny weather. You can also run into Talonflame as a static overworld encounter, but that is a random chance based on the weather and a few other factors in several areas of the map.

If you want to catch a Fletchling, whether to speed up your Egg hatching by evolving it into a Fletchinder or Talonflame with the Flame Body ability or you just want one for your team, you can head to the Northernmost parts of the Isle of Armor.

Fletchling can be found in the wild in both the Potbottom Desert and just before you approach the Tower of Darkness. You can also find it flapping around Loop Lake, but again, only during sunny days and no other weather conditions.

You should also be aware that Fletchling is not a Fire-type yet, it is only a Normal/Flying-type. It only becomes a Fire-type after evolving into Fletchinder, which is also when it can get Flame Body if you have a Fletchling with the ability Big Pecks.