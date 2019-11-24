Where to find Destiny Knot in Pokémon Sword and Shield

If you plan on becoming a competitive battler in Pokémon Sword and Shield, you’re going to need the Destiny Knot sooner or later.

The Destiny Knot is an important item when it comes to breeding Pokémon. It allows both parents to pass down five IVs to the child. The sixth IV will remain completed randomized.

This, of course, can lead to potential powerful Pokémon that can be used in competitive play. But where exactly do you find it in Sword and Shield?

First, you’re going to have to beat the game as you will need to buy it through BP, which is rewarded in the Battle Tower. Then, after getting 10 BP, you want to head to Hammerlocke.

Enter the central Pokémon Center and there will be a lady next to the Poké Mart section that is selling items in a BP shop. You can find the Destiny Knot here.

One Destiny Knot costs 10 BP, but you can always buy multiple. This is also the same store where you can buy important items like the Protector, Reaper Cloth, and more.