Where to find Destiny Knot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have an abundance of items that are used for breeding, battling, and more that are essential to the core RPG experience.

One of these includes the Destiny Knot, which is an item specifically tied to the breeding mechanic in-game. If held, a baby Pokémon will inherit five IVs from its parents meaning it’s the perfect way to breed strong competitive baby Pokémon if you plan to take on the World Championships next year.

But where exactly can you find it?

Destiny Knot location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Destiny Knot is located in Mesagoza west of the town. You can zoom in on the map to find the westernmost Delibird Presents shop and the Destiny Knot will be sold there.

The Destiny Knot will not be available at the start though and will instead be unlocked gradually as you defeat a bunch of the game’s gym leaders. There is also no limit to how many you can buy. So long as you have the cash you can get a bunch of them and use them across multiple Pokémon and games.

Once you have your Destiny Knot it’s simply a case of equipping it to a Pokémon as a held item and using said Pokemon to breed to keep its IV stats intact for the baby Pokémon you plan to create.