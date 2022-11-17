Yes, there are indeed Pokémon based on cars that now exist in the Pokémon universe.

Varoom, the Single-Cyl Pokémon, is a dual Steel/Poison-type Pokémon that has the distinct appearance of a car engine. Its evolution, Revavroom, takes this one step further by gaining wheels and mufflers, fully completing the vehicle aesthetic.

Interestingly, despite Varoom being based on a car, it has access to the Hidden Ability Slow Start—the signature Ability of the Legendary Pokémon Regigigas, which halves its attack and speed stats for the first five turns in battle. When it evolves into Revavroom, this changes to Filter, which mitigates damage from super-effective attacks.

These strange Pokémon also have access to their signature move, fittingly known as Spin Out, which lowers their speed further after use. Players using either of these Pokémon on their teams should be wary of their low speed stats and the multiple ways they can make themselves slower, which could be great for Trick Room strategies.

Where to catch Varoom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Varoom can be found north of Levincia, where players will battle against the Electric-type Gym Leader, Iono. When traveling through this mountainous area, players will likely see wild Varoom rolling around in their rocky habitat, which can be interacted with in order to initiate a battle.

Players should be wary that the combination of the Steel and Poison types, while making Varoom vulnerable to multiple other types, also makes the Single-Cyl Pokémon rather tanky and difficult to defeat easily. Its access to moves that can Poison players’ Pokémon may also require planning ahead with Full Heals, Antidotes, and different types of Potions.